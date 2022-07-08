Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs

Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs

8 July 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP; the Company or, together with its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings, the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces the convening of two Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders:

1. On approval of the proposed merger of its Cyprus subsidiary, Kolmaz Holdings Ltd (HE 197237), as a result of which Kolmaz will cease to exist and the Company will be the surviving entity. The merger is expected to simplify the Groups holding structure and may assist the Group in achieving the highest levels of efficiency.

2. On approval of the proposed amendments to the Companys existing Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders (EGMs) to be held at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus, on 12 August 2022 at 10.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. respectively (Cyprus time).

All documents for the EGMs are available on the Companys website at

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts