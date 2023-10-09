Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation



9 October 2023, Limassol, Cyprus Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, Fix Price, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the decision of the Board of Directors to convene two Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders (EGMs):

1. On approval of the proposed re-domiciliation of the Company from Cyprus to Kazakhstan, pursuant to which the Company wishes to transfer its seat from the Republic of Cyprus and become a registered continuing entity at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the proposed re-domiciliation, the Company will be struck off the Cyprus Registrars register. As per the requirements of Cypriot law, the shareholders of the Company will be also asked to approve the Companys stand-alone financial statements for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023.

As of 30 September 2023, the Company operates 262 stores and employs 1,6 thous. people in Kazakhstan.

The Company intends to maintain its current global depositary receipts (GDRs) programme and the listings of its GDRs on both the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange after the proposed re-domiciliation.

2. On approval and replacement of the current Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company with a new Memorandum and Articles of Association in compliance with the laws of Kazakhstan, as well as the appointment of the Board of Directors and other officers, effective as of the date of registration of the Company at the AIFC, in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Board of Directors has decided to convene the EGMs at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus, on 9 November 2023 at 15:30 and 16:00, respectively (Cyprus time).

All materials for the EGMs are available on the Companys website at: https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/.