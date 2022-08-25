|
25.08.2022 11:30:04
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens distribution centre in Samara Region
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price opens distribution centre in Samara Region
The new warehouse currently serves over 400 stores
25 August 2022 - Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, launched a new distribution centre (DC) in the Samara Region on 15 August 2022, bringing the number of DCs for the Company to nine. Fix Price has leased the premises for up to ten years.
The 40,000 sq. m warehouse currently serves over 400 stores in Russias seven regions: the Orenburg, Penza, Samara, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk regions, and the republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan.
Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Director at Fix Price, commented:
The Company is proceeding with its plans to open a distribution centre in Domodedovo in Q1 2023 and a second warehouse in Novosibirsk, which will take over supplies to Fix Price stores in Kazakhstan.
About the Company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
Contacts
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
