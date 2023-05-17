Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens stores in Armenia

FIX PRICE OPENS STORES IN ARMENIA

The Company has opened its first store in Yerevan, the country's capital

17 May 2023 Fix Price announces its entry into the Armenian market with its first store opened in Yerevan. Armenia has become the ninth country where Fix Price is present. Earlier on, Fix Price brand started operating in Mongolia in January 2023. Now Armenia joined the chains franchise programme.

The store in Yerevan offers 1,700 SKUs in 11 price categories ranging from AMD 399 to AMD 2,499. Products will be delivered by road from the Companys distribution centre in Krasnodar.

The common customs area and similar consumer preferences make Armenia an attractive market for Fix Price brand expansion, while our business model is easily scalable to new countries, which results in highly efficient store openings. With the first store opened in Armenia, we look forward to expanding further and expect the second store in Yerevan to become operational in the coming month. Vladimir Pogonin, Store Management Director at Fix Price

As of 15 May 2023, Fix Price has a total of 653 franchise stores operating across its footprint (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Armenia), while the entire chain includes 5,920 stores.





