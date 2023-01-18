|
18.01.2023 08:00:06
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price starts operating in Mongolia
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price starts operating in Mongolia
18 January 2023 Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has entered the Mongolian market this January. The first two Fix Price stores opened in Mongolias capital city, Ulaanbaatar, on 13th and 14th of January as part of the chains franchise programme.
The selling space of each store is about 250 sq m. The first store is located at 37, Moskva street, while the second one is located at 36, Ard Ayush prospekt. Both stores have a product offering of more than 1,100 SKUs.
Products will be delivered to Fix Price stores in Mongolia by our franchise partner and shipped by trucks from the distribution centre in Novosibirsk.
As of mid-January, Fix Price has a total of 626 franchised stores operating across its footprint (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia).
Last year, Fix Price was named the most profitable and valuable franchise (in the category with a minimum entry cost of RUB 5 million), according to a ranking compiled by Forbes Russia.
|
