Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction



02-Aug-2022 / 17:32 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment to prior notifications Notification 00231719 is being amended to reflect the correct number of GDRs disposed of on 16 May 2022. Transactions reported on the same notification for 17 May 2022 are correct (pls see notification 00231719). 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1. 1) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global Depositary Receipts ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 357,9000 45 358,0000 225 358,1000 55 358,2000 36 358,3000 70 358,5000 569 359,9000 68 360,2000 18 d) Aggregated information 389270.50 Aggregated volume 1086 Price 358.444 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-16 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

