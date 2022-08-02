|
02.08.2022 16:46:17
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|178852
|EQS News ID:
|1411819
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
16:46
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
16:32
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
16:13
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Fix Price announces key operating results and revenue for Q2 and H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price announces key operating results and revenue for Q2 and H1 2022 (Investegate)
|
08.07.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Amendments to Articles (EQS Group)
|
08.07.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Approval of Merger (EQS Group)