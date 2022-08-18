|
18.08.2022 12:00:57
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|182252
|EQS News ID:
|1423353
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Notification of PDMR transaction (Investegate)
|
15.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: publication of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : publication of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association (Investegate)
|
12.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM) (EQS Group)