|
27.09.2022 13:11:36
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|190496
|EQS News ID:
|1450651
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
13:11
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
12:11
|Fix Price Group PLC : Notification of PDMR transaction (Investegate)
|
19.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces financial results for H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
19.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price announces financial results for H1 2022 (Investegate)
|
25.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens distribution centre in Samara Region (EQS Group)
|
25.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price opens distribution centre in Samara Region (Investegate)
|
22.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)