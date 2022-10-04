Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction



04-Oct-2022 / 15:20 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment to prior notifications Previous notification (reference 00260402), due to an error from the broker, had an incorrect information on the number of of disposed GDRs 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1. 1) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global Depositary Receipts ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 311.40 15 311.00 240 310.60 748 310.50 576 310.00 2449 310.30 11 310.20 3 d) Aggregated information 1254021.70 Aggregated volume 4042 Price 310.248 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-27 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

