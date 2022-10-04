|
04.10.2022 14:20:24
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|192377
|EQS News ID:
|1456585
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
