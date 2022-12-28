Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction



28-Dec-2022 / 13:44 MSK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name LF Group DMCC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group PLC b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. I. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global Depositary Receipts ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 5.00 1350000 d) Aggregated information 6750000.00 Aggregated volume 1350000 Price 5.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-27 f) Place of the transaction Privately negotiated transaction g) Currency USD - United States Dollar

