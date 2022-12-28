Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
28.12.2022 11:44:18

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
28-Dec-2022 / 13:44 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

LF Group DMCC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey Lomakin (Chairman of the Board)

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group PLC

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 I.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

5.00

1350000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

6750000.00

Aggregated volume

1350000

Price

5.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Privately negotiated transaction

g)

Currency

USD - United States Dollar

 
