|
29.03.2023 18:36:06
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|233577
|News ID:
|1596205
|End of Announcement
|EquityStory RS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.03.23
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|Fix Price Group PLC : Notification of PDMR transaction (Investegate)
|
16.03.23
|Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo (EQS Group)
|
16.03.23
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo (Investegate)
|
27.02.23
|Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022 (EQS Group)
|
27.02.23
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022 (Investegate)
|
26.01.23
|Fix Price announces key operating results and revenue for Q4 and 12M 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|1,82
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.