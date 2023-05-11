|
11.05.2023 15:29:03
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|243152
|EQS News ID:
|1631073
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|1,82
|-63,60%
