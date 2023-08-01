01.08.2023 18:19:18

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

01-Aug-2023 / 19:19 MSK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group PLC

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 421,90  

 77  

 422,00  

 273  

 423,00  

 150  

 424,00  

 100  

 425,00  

 100  

 427,00  

 150  

 428,00  

 100  

 429,00  

 500  

 429,90  

 500  

 431,00  

 500  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

1047842.30

Aggregated volume

2450  

Price

427.691

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-25

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 261674
EQS News ID: 1693579

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten