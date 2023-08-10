Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction



10-Aug-2023 / 15:42 MSK



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group PLC b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1. 1) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global Depositary Receipts ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 437,00 500 437,90 250 438,00 500 d) Aggregated information 546975.00 Aggregated volume 1250 Price 437.58 e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-04 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

