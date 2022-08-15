Fix Price Group PLC: publication of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association

Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its amended Memorandum and Articles of Association

15 August 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that on 12 August 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved amendments to the Companys Memorandum and Articles of Association (the Amendments).

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The amended Memorandum and Articles of Association is also available on the Companys website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts