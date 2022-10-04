|
04.10.2022 17:36:51
Fix Price Group PLC: REGISTRATION OF AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group plc announces registration of amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association
04 October 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Registrar of Companies of the Republic of Cyprus has registered the amendments to the Companys Memorandum and Articles of Association approved on 12 August 2022 by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the Amendments).
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The amended Memorandum and Articles of Association is also available on the Companys website at
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|192398
|EQS News ID:
|1456739
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
