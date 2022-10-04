Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: REGISTRATION OF AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION



04-Oct-2022 / 18:36 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fix Price Group plc announces registration of amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association 04 October 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Registrar of Companies of the Republic of Cyprus has registered the amendments to the Companys Memorandum and Articles of Association approved on 12 August 2022 by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the Amendments). In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The amended Memorandum and Articles of Association is also available on the Companys website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 Russian regions and 6 other countries. In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com Ekaterina Charushina echarushina@fix-price.ru

