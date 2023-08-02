Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



02-Aug-2023



02 August 2023 Fix Price Group PLC (the Company) Results of voting at the Companys Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the AGM) The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Companys AGM held on 31 July 2023. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the GDRs) and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company did not vote at the AGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs:

Resolutions FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD/% DISCRETIONARY/% Special Resolution 1 Resolution to appoint Messrs, Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC, lawyers, to apply on behalf of the Company with respect to the amendment of the nominal value of the shares of the Company from EUR 0.001 per share to EUR 0.0000374. 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 Special Resolution 2 Resolution to amend paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of the Company as follows: 5. The authorised share capital of the Company is EUR 100,000,000 (one hundred million) divided into 10,000,000,000 (ten billion) shares of EUR 0.0000374 each, with power to issue any of the shares in the capital, original or increased, with or subject to any preferential, special or qualified rights or conditions as regards dividends, repayment of capital, voting or otherwise." 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 Special Resolution 3 Resolution to re-elect the current directors, as members of the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting. 626,311,726 73.68 39,792,188 4.68 12,901,007 1.52 170,523,772 20.06 Special Resolution 4 Resolution to re-elect, Messrs. Papakyriacou & Partners Ltd as auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting. 656,058,413 77.18 5,982,604 0.70 16,963,904 2 170,523,772 20.06 Special Resolution 5 Resolution to approve the following financial statements of the Company of the year ended December 31, 2022: (a) Fix Price Group PLC Report and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022; and (b) Fix Price Group PLC Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022. 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 Special Resolution 6 Acknowledgement of the Companys Annual Report for 2022. 667,552,740 78.54 2,576,667 0.30 8,875,514 1.04 170,523,772 20.06 The results of voting at the AGM are available on the Companys website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. WITHHELD votes are not counted in the calculation of votes FOR or AGAINST in any resolution. DISCRETIONARY votes granted the discretion to the proxy Mr. Kirsanov to vote according to his discretion in any resolution, which Mr. Kirsanov cast FOR all resolutions. The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the AGM was 849,528,693. For further information, please contact: Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com Fix Price Media Relations Ekaterina Goncharova pr@fix-price.com

