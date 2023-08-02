|
02.08.2023 14:43:34
Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
02 August 2023
Fix Price Group PLC (the Company)
Results of voting at the Companys Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the AGM)
The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Companys AGM held on 31 July 2023. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the GDRs) and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company did not vote at the AGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs:
The results of voting at the AGM are available on the Companys website at https://ir.fix-price.com/.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
WITHHELD votes are not counted in the calculation of votes FOR or AGAINST in any resolution.
DISCRETIONARY votes granted the discretion to the proxy Mr. Kirsanov to vote according to his discretion in any resolution, which Mr. Kirsanov cast FOR all resolutions.
The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the AGM was 849,528,693.
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|261984
|EQS News ID:
|1694519
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
