|
12.08.2022 15:45:11
Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM)
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
12 August 2022
Fix Price Group PLC (the Company)
Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM)
The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Companys EGM held on 12 August 2022. All of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below.As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the GDRs) and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company does not vote at the EGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs:
The results of voting at the EGM are available on the Companys website at https://ir.fix-price.com/.In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
WITHHELD votes are not counted in the calculation of votes FOR or AGAINST in any resolution.
The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the EGM was 849,528,693.
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|181195
|EQS News ID:
|1419921
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM) (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM) (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Results of voting at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “EGM”) (Investegate)
|
11.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)