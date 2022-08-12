Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM)



12-Aug-2022 / 16:45 MSK

12 August 2022 Fix Price Group PLC (the Company) Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM) The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Companys EGM held on 12 August 2022. All of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the GDRs) and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company does not vote at the EGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs:

Resolutions FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD Resolution 1 Resolution to approve the proposed merger of the Company with Kolmaz Holdings Limited (HE 197237) as the acquired company (the Acquired Company and together with the Company the Merging Companies) (the Merger) in the Republic of Cyprus as per the Merger Plan and Reconstruction and the ancillary Explanatory Statement of the Board of Directors of the Merging Companies dated 05 July 2022 (the Merger Plan). 840,015,489 98.83% 637,690 0.075% 8,875,514 1.04% Resolution 2 Resolution to authorize and empower any of the Companys directors, each of them acting alone, in the name and on behalf of the Company to take such necessary actions required under the Law to give effect to the Merger and execute all ancillary documents with regards to the Merger, including but not limited to the submission of the relevant court applications and petitions of directions to the District Court of Limassol, prepare, sign and submit the necessary affidavits for the court applications and petitions and any ancillary exhibits thereto and file the court order approving the Merger Plan with the Cyprus Registrar and any other actions pertaining thereto. 840,015,489 98.83% 637,690 0.075% 8,875,514 1.04% Resolution 3 Resolution to authorize and empower Deloitte Ltd, of Limassol, Cyprus auditors of the Company and Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC, advocates of the Company, in the name and on behalf of the Company to give effect to the Merger (according to the Law), to perform all procedures and execute any and all ancillary documents for and on behalf of the Company in connection with the Merger and these resolutions as these persons shall in their absolute discretion deem necessary or advisable to effect the purpose and intent of the foregoing resolutions, including any filings, submissions, applications, petitions publications and other procedures for the purposes of, and in connection with, the Merger. 840,015,489 98.83% 637,690 0.075% 8,875,514 1.04% The results of voting at the EGM are available on the Companys website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. WITHHELD votes are not counted in the calculation of votes FOR or AGAINST in any resolution. The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the EGM was 849,528,693. For further information, please contact: Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) Fix Price Media Relations Ekaterina Goncharova elukina@fix-price.ru +7 967 009 32 70

