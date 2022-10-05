|
05.10.2022 17:00:24
Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
fix price group plc announces the merger of Kolmaz Holdings Ltd
5 October 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Company has merged with its subsidiary Kolmaz Holdings Ltd. (registration number HE 197237, hereinafter Kolmaz). As a result of the merger, Kolmaz ceased to exist and the Company became its successor.
|
