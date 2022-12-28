|
28.12.2022 10:00:03
Fix Price Group PLC: The number of net new Fix Price store openings in 2022 exceeds targets
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
THE NUMBER OF NET NEW FIX PRICE STORE OPENINGS IN 2022 EXCEEDS TARGETS
By the end of December, the number of stores already adds up to 5,661
28 December 2022 Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has expanded by more than 750 new stores this year, including both Company-operated and franchised stores in Russia and abroad. As of 26 December 2022, the number of stores stood at 5,661, up 757 stores vs 31 December 2021. Previously, the Company announced guidance for 2022 of 750 net openings (openings less closures).
Moscow and the Moscow Region accounted for the biggest increase in the number of stores (net openings) 102. Next came the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Bashkortostan with 40 and 26 new stores respectively. The chain also continued to expand in Russia's remote regions: in 2022, new stores opened their doors in the Republic of Sakha (1), Kamchatka Territory (1) and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District (4).
More details on the Companys 2022 performance will be available as we announce our operating results on 26 January 2023.
