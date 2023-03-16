|
16.03.2023 08:00:05
Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo
The new facility takes up an area of 68 thous. sq. m
16 March 2023 Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has launched a new distribution centre (DC) with a total area of 68 thous. sq. m at PNK Park Domodedovo 1. It is the chains eleventh and largest DC. The facility is a built-to-suit property developed by PNK Group and owned by the Company.
Fix Price invested circa RUB 3.5 bn (net of VAT) in the construction and outfitting of the distribution centre in Domodedovo, with a target to reach a break-even point in approximately seven years. The DC will create 400 jobs.
The distribution centre is already up and running, with the first consignment of goods shipped on 15 March 2023.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|230187
|News ID:
|1583787
|End of Announcement
|EquityStory RS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!