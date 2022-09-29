|
29.09.2022 10:00:07
Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk
The 23.4 thous. sq. m distribution centre will serve the Companys stores in Kazakhstan
The reopened warehouse currently employs ca. 100 people. Within a couple of weeks, about 160 Fix Price stores in Kazakhstan will be supplied from it.
The reopened DC in Novosibirsk brings the number of the Company's DCs to ten. Next year, Fix Price is planning to open a DC in Domodedovo.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|191312
|EQS News ID:
|1452973
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.09.22
|Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk (Investegate)
|
27.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
27.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Notification of PDMR transaction (Investegate)
|
19.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces financial results for H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
19.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price announces financial results for H1 2022 (Investegate)
|
25.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens distribution centre in Samara Region (EQS Group)
|
25.08.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price opens distribution centre in Samara Region (Investegate)