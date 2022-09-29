Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk



29-Sep-2022

Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk The 23.4 thous. sq. m distribution centre will serve the Companys stores in Kazakhstan

29 September 2022 - Fix Price, the largest variety value retailer in Russia, has reopened its second distribution centre in Novosibirsk in September. The DC is owned by the Company. Earlier, it was suspended after Fix Price signed a lease for and opened a new, larger facility in the city. The reopened warehouse currently employs ca. 100 people. Within a couple of weeks, about 160 Fix Price stores in Kazakhstan will be supplied from it. The reopened DC in Novosibirsk brings the number of the Company's DCs to ten. Next year, Fix Price is planning to open a DC in Domodedovo. We continue to keep up the pace of store openings both in Russia and neighbouring countries. This means that we need to view logistics as a top priority that requires swift action and ability to keep our finger on the pulse. The second warehouse in Novosibirsk will enable us to receive all relevant goods and send them to the region's stores in a timely and efficient manner and will help reduce the load on our other DCs. As for the DC that is currently on lease in Novosibirsk, it will supply Fix Price stores in Novosibirsk, as well as Russian and Kazakhstan franchisees." Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Director at Fix Price About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 Russian regions and 6 other countries. In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com Ekaterina Charushina echarushina@fix-price.ru

