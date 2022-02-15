|
15.02.2022 08:00:05
Fix Price publishes first ESG update
|
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
14 February 2022 - Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its first set of ESG materials: a presentation on the Company's main ESG-related activities and a data book outlining key ESG metrics.
The publication of the ESG presentation and data book represent the interim results of the comprehensive assessment of ESG practices that the Company has been conducting since the summer of 2021.
The publication of a full Sustainability report prepared in accordance with GRI and SASB standards which will disclose the Company's ESG strategy and key goals is scheduled for mid-2022.
Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented:
Both documents are available in the "Sustainability" section of the Company's website: https://ir.fix-price.com/
Earlier, in November 2021, the Company announced the establishment of a Board of Directors' ESG Committee. The Committee is responsible for preparation of recommendations on the sustainability strategy and tracks the Company's progress in delivering its ESG commitments.
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.
In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
Contacts
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|142973
|EQS News ID:
|1280478
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
