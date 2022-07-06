|
06.07.2022 16:13:08
Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report
The Company has outlined its key ESG focus areas and results
6 July 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has published its first GRI and SASB Sustainability Report for 2021. The report provides information on the Company's existing practices, strategic priorities, and key ESG results.
Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented:
Our Sustainability Report continues the efforts we started last year: Fix Price undertook a comprehensive assessment of its ESG practices, and in autumn 2021 the Board of Directors established a Sustainability Committee that approved the Company's strategic priorities, the 4Ps (Product, People, Partners, and Planet). These priorities lay the groundwork for selecting sustainability focus areas going forward. Apart from that, the Company published its first ESG materials (databook and presentation) in early 2022.
All ESG materials, including the Sustainability Report, are available in the ESG Reports and Results section of Fix Price's corporate website.
About the Company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
|
