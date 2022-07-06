Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report



06-Jul-2022 / 17:13 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report The Company has outlined its key ESG focus areas and results 6 July 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has published its first GRI and SASB Sustainability Report for 2021. The report provides information on the Company's existing practices, strategic priorities, and key ESG results. Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented: In 2021, we continued to incorporate ESG practices into Fix Price's business processes. We have also succeeded in raising awareness about the importance of sustainability for the Company among our employees and other stakeholders. I am convinced that today each organisation has the opportunity to make a unique contribution to bringing the global ESG agenda to life. We recognise that there are many areas where Fix Price can make a difference. That is why we have selected the most significant areas within our four strategic ESG priorities where we see the greatest potential for the Companys contribution. Our Sustainability Report continues the efforts we started last year: Fix Price undertook a comprehensive assessment of its ESG practices, and in autumn 2021 the Board of Directors established a Sustainability Committee that approved the Company's strategic priorities, the 4Ps (Product, People, Partners, and Planet). These priorities lay the groundwork for selecting sustainability focus areas going forward. Apart from that, the Company published its first ESG materials (databook and presentation) in early 2022. All ESG materials, including the Sustainability Report, are available in the ESG Reports and Results section of Fix Price's corporate website. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries. In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com Fix Price Media Relations Ekaterina Goncharova elukina@fix-price.ru For sustainability related questions, please contact Anna Kazantseva sustainability@fix-price.com

