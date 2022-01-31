31.01.2022 16:05:02

Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

31-Jan-2022 / 18:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

31 January 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that JSC VTB Capital ("VTBC") has, between 24 January 2022 and 28 January 2022, made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISIN: US33835G2057) (the "GDRs") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 24 January 2022 (the "Programme"). In turn, the GDRs purchased by VTBC will be sold to the Company.

Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below:

 

Aggregated Information Date

GDRs purchased

Highest price paid per GDR

Lowest price paid per GDR

VWAP per GDR

Aggregate Price Paid

 

(RUB)

 

24/01/2022 - 28/01/2022

114,253

432.1

384.00

412.43

47,121,174.00

 

Schedule of purchases:

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by VTBC under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available at:

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/buyback/

Since the beginning of the buyback Programme the Company has purchased 114,253 GDRs.

 

 

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

 

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations

Elena Mironova

ir@fix-price.com

+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918)

Fix Price Media Relations

Ekaterina Lukina

elukina@fix-price.ru

+7 967 009 32 70

 

EM

Dmitry Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770 8909

 

Peter Morley

morley@em-comms.com

+43 676 684 5252 

 

Ekaterina Shatalova

shatalova@em-comms.com

+7 915 321 8579

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 139937
EQS News ID: 1274786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten