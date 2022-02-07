|
07.02.2022
Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback
07 February 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that JSC VTB Capital ("VTBC") has, between 31 January 2022 and 04 February 2022, made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISIN: US33835G2057) (the "GDRs") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 24 January 2022 (the "Programme"). In turn, the GDRs purchased by VTBC will be sold to the Company.
Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.
Schedule of purchases:
In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by VTBC under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available at:
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/buyback/
Since the beginning of the buyback Programme the Company has purchased 136,609 GDRs.
About the Company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.
In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
