|
20.01.2022 08:00:05
Fix Price signs agreement with PNK Group to build new distribution centre
|
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price signs agreement with PNK Group to build new distribution centre
The new distribution centre with a total area of 68,000 sqm will be built in Domodedovo, south of Moscow
20 January 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has signed an agreement with industrial real estate developer PNK Group to build a new distribution centre. It will be located in the PNK Park Domodevo 1 zone and will have a total area of 68,000 sqm. Upon the completion of the construction, Fix Price will take ownership of the building. The distribution centre will start to operate in Q1 2023. Knight Frank is acting as consultant on the deal.
Fix Price will invest about RUB 3.8 billion in the construction and equipment of the distribution centre.
Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented:
The new DC will be Fix Price's ninth and one of the largest in its chain, on par with the DC opened in the Krasnodar region in September 2021. The Company has other distribution centres located near Voronezh, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg and Kazan.
About the company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and frequently updated product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.
In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
Contacts
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|137673
|EQS News ID:
|1270620
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|4,36
|-3,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.