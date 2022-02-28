Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)

Fix Price terminates agreement with VTB Capital on buyback programme



28-Feb-2022 / 10:05 MSK

28 February 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that it has terminated its agreement with JSC VTB Capital, pursuant to which VTB Capital was managing the purchases under Fix Price's previously announced buyback programme, following the imposition of restrictive measures on VTB Capital's parent company, VTB Bank (PJSC).

Fix Price is currently evaluating its options in relation to the previously announced buyback programme. A further announcement will be made in due course.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 December 2021, Fix Price operates 4,904 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 79 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

