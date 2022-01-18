Fix Price to equip all new Russian stores with self-checkouts

The first batch of self-service checkouts are scheduled for installation by the end of January

18 January 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that it will roll out self-service checkouts at all new company-operated stores in Russia. The first batch of self-checkouts are scheduled to be delivered by the end of January, and the future roll-out will be conducted according to the store opening schedule. Given the pace of network development in Russia, during 2022 Fix Price plans to have over 1,200 self-service checkouts in operation.

Stores where the first self-service checkouts will be installed include new locations in Kostomuksha (Karelia), Magnitogorsk (Chelyabinsk region), Gulkevichi (Krasnodar region), Sibai (Bashkortostan) and Voskresensk (Moscow region). Each of the new Fix Price stores will be equipped with two standard checkouts and two self-checkouts.

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented:

"Our initial experience of self-service checkouts fulfilled our expectations. They are popular with customers and reduce staff workload during peak hours, and thus help to increase footfall while also optimising costs. During the pandemic, self-checkouts also support increased levels of safety by reducing customer contact points with store employees."

Fix Price's first self-service checkouts were installed in 2021 as part of a pilot at the store at 7/1 1st Botkinsky Proyezd in Moscow, where more than 20% of purchases are processed via self-checkouts each month.

About the company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and frequently updated product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts