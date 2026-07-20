Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
|
20.07.2026 16:59:01
Fixed-Income ETFs: Vanguard Corporate Bonds vs iShares Treasuries ETF
The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) offers higher yields through corporate credit, while the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) prioritizes lower volatility and government backing.Investors seeking fixed-income exposure often weigh the stability of government debt against the potentially higher yields of corporate bonds. Both funds target the intermediate portion of the maturity curve, but they differ significantly in credit risk, duration, and cost. This comparison examines how these characteristics impact total returns and portfolio volatility.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!