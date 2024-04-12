FK Distribution and Salling Group agreement

Investor news

12 April 2024

North Media’s subsidiary FK Distribution has signed an agreement with the Salling Group to continue distributing leaflets for the Bilka, føtex, Netto, BR and Salling retail chains. The contract, which runs for three years and includes 2025, 2026 and 2027, implies unchanged/slightly increased volumes.

”In both North Media and FK Distribution we are very pleased about the cooperation with the Salling Group, which we now look forward to continuing. The renewed agreement underlines the fact that household distributed printed matters will continue to be an important media in conveying offers and inspiration to the Danish consumers,” says Lasse Brodt, Group CEO, North Media A/S.

North Media’s companies develop and operate platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together, with a special focus on groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. FK Distribution is Denmark’s leading distributor of leaflets and local newspapers; it runs the digital platform ‘minetilbud’ and provides logistics services. SDR Svensk Direktreklam is a distributor of leaflets and local newspapers in Sweden. BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Ofir is Denmark’s most comprehensive jobs universe. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering groceries, meal services, etc.

