FL Entertainment successfully completes business combination with Pegasus Entrepreneurs and lists on Euronext Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM – 1st July 2022 / FL Entertainment N.V. ("FL Entertainment” or "FLE”), a global leader in independent content production and the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe through its Banijay Group1 and Betclic Everest Group2 businesses, has completed its business combination with Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (''Pegasus Entrepreneurs'').

FL Entertainment’s first day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be 1st July 2022 (today) under the symbol FLE for Ordinary Shares and FLEW for Warrants.

François Riahi, CEO of FL Entertainment, said: "Today marks an important milestone for FL Entertainment as we become a listed company on Euronext Amsterdam. With solid funding, supportive long-term shareholders and great teams, we are in a unique position to continue strengthening our leadership positions and seizing growth opportunities. We are very much looking forward to building on this new chapter to continue creating value to the benefit of all our stakeholders”.

A prospectus relating to the admission to trading of FL Entertainment shares on Euronext Amsterdam has been approved by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (the "AFM") on 1st July 2022 and has been published on FL Entertainment's website (https://fl-entertainment.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/prospectus.pdf).

The FL Entertainment team will ring the opening bell at Euronext Amsterdam at 09.00 CET on 1st July 2022. A live stream of the event and replay can be accessed via this https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextadamgong/20220701_1/.

About FL Entertainment: www.fl-entertainment.com

FL Entertainment is a global entertainment leader led by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, and François Riahi. Through its businesses, Banijay Group and Betclic Everest Group, FL Entertainment is a leader in attractive and high growth market segments, as the largest independent content producer globally and the fastest-growing sports betting platform in Europe. For the year ended 31st December 2021, Banijay and Betclic Everest Group recorded combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively €3.5 billion and €609 million.

1 Banijay together with its subsidiaries.

2 Betclic together with its subsidiaries, including Bet-at-home.