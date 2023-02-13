13.02.2023 17:56:00

FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – February 13th, 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from February 06th to February 10th, 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-02-06BUY7408.7134736,447.97XAMS
2023-02-07SELL2008.7990001,759.80XAMS
2023-02-08BUY2168.7194441,883.40XAMS
2023-02-10SELL18.7500008.75XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».

Agenda
FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations
Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs 8,52 -0,23% FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schlussendlich unverändert -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag kaum verändert, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Anleger an den US-Börsen wagten sich am Montag aus der Reserve. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen