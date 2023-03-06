FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – March 03rd, 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from February 27th to March 03rd, 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2023-02-27 BUY 5 8.604000 43.02 XAMS 2023-02-27 SELL 46 8.646957 397.76 XAMS 2023-02-28 SELL 149 8.701007 1,296.45 XAMS 2023-03-01 BUY 200 8.675000 1,735.00 XAMS 2023-03-02 BUY 103 8.649126 890.86 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».

Agenda

FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment