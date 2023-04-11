|
11.04.2023 09:20:56
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 11 April 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 April to 7 April 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-04-03
|BUY
|750
|9.192667
|6 894.50
|XAMS
|2023-04-03
|SELL
|593
|9.391062
|5 568.90
|XAMS
|2023-04-04
|SELL
|41
|9.400000
|385.40
|XAMS
|2023-04-05
|SELL
|213
|9.473944
|2 017.95
|XAMS
|2023-04-06
|BUY
|50
|9.500000
|475.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
Attachment
