|
06.06.2023 19:56:38
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 6 June 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 29 May to 2 June 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-05-29
|BUY
|150
|9.135000
|1 370.25
|XAMS
|2023-05-29
|SELL
|100
|9.150000
|915.00
|XAMS
|2023-05-31
|SELL
|20
|9.200000
|184.00
|XAMS
|2023-06-01
|SELL
|10
|9.200000
|92.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
H1 2023 results: 2 August 2023
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
