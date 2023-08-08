Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 10:28:39

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 8 August 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 31 July and 4 August 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-07-31BUY49.25000037.00XAMS
2023-07-31SELL219.300000195.30XAMS
2023-08-01SELL999.348485925.50XAMS
2023-08-02BUY19.4500009.45XAMS
2023-08-02SELL5049.4694444 772.60XAMS
2023-08-03BUY17710.0847461 785.00XAMS
2023-08-03SELL70811.4429388 101.60XAMS
2023-08-04BUY16589.36396315 525.45XAMS
2023-08-04SELL3099.5690942 956.85XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2023 results: 9 November 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

