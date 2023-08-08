|
08.08.2023 10:28:39
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 8 August 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 31 July and 4 August 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-07-31
|BUY
|4
|9.250000
|37.00
|XAMS
|2023-07-31
|SELL
|21
|9.300000
|195.30
|XAMS
|2023-08-01
|SELL
|99
|9.348485
|925.50
|XAMS
|2023-08-02
|BUY
|1
|9.450000
|9.45
|XAMS
|2023-08-02
|SELL
|504
|9.469444
|4 772.60
|XAMS
|2023-08-03
|BUY
|177
|10.084746
|1 785.00
|XAMS
|2023-08-03
|SELL
|708
|11.442938
|8 101.60
|XAMS
|2023-08-04
|BUY
|1658
|9.363963
|15 525.45
|XAMS
|2023-08-04
|SELL
|309
|9.569094
|2 956.85
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2023 results: 9 November 2023
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|8,95
|-1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.