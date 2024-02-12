|
FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 12 February 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 5 February to 9 February 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-02-05
|SELL
|125
|8.700000
|1 087.50
|XAMS
|2024-02-06
|BUY
|800
|8.581250
|6 865.00
|XAMS
|2024-02-06
|SELL
|800
|8.682563
|6 946.05
|XAMS
|2024-02-07
|BUY
|276
|8.700000
|2 401.20
|XAMS
|2024-02-07
|SELL
|195
|8.707436
|1 697.95
|XAMS
|2024-02-08
|BUY
|868
|8.636118
|7 496.15
|XAMS
|2024-02-08
|SELL
|536
|8.650746
|4 636.80
|XAMS
|2024-02-09
|SELL
|7
|8.700000
|60.90
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
Attachment
