26.02.2024 19:30:00

FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 26 February 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 19 February to 23 February 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-02-19SELL458.950000402.75XAMS
2024-02-20SELL1118.972523995.95XAMS
2024-02-21SELL109.00000090.00XAMS
2024-02-22SELL409.000000360.00XAMS
2024-02-23BUY1359.0000001 215.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


