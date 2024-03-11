11.03.2024 19:30:00

FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 11 March 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 4 March to 8 March 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-03-04SELL1009.100000910.00XAMS
2024-03-05BUY29.10000018.20XAMS
2024-03-05SELL2009.1750001 835.00XAMS
2024-03-06SELL69.25000055.50XAMS
2024-03-08SELL3469.2741333 208.85XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world’s largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

 

Attachment


