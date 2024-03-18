FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 18 March 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 11 March to 15 March 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2024-03-11 BUY 398 9.192211 3 658.50 XAMS 2024-03-11 SELL 113 9.300000 1 050.90 XAMS 2024-03-13 BUY 1111 9.116112 10 128.00 XAMS 2024-03-13 SELL 218 9.150000 1 994.70 XAMS 2024-03-14 BUY 32 9.100000 291.20 XAMS 2024-03-14 SELL 112 9.150000 1 024.80 XAMS 2024-03-15 SELL 8 9.150000 73.20 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world’s largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

Attachment