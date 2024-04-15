|
15.04.2024 23:30:00
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 15 April 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 8 April to 12 April 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-04-08
|BUY
|9
|9.200000
|82.80
|XAMS
|2024-04-09
|SELL
|7
|9.250000
|64.75
|XAMS
|2024-04-10
|SELL
|114
|9.250000
|1 054.50
|XAMS
|2024-04-11
|BUY
|250
|9.222400
|2 305.60
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q1 2024 results: 15 May 2024
General Shareholders’ Meeting: 23 May 2024
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world’s largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|8,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten droht: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt etwas schwächer -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Märkte tendieren letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Montag leichte Verluste. Der DAX erwischte hingegen einen guten Start in die neue Handelswoche. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Märkte gaben am Montag überwiegend ab, in Shanghai ging es jedoch bergauf.