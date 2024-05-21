FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 21 May 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 13 May to 17 May 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2024-05-13 BUY 15 9.500000 142.50 XAMS 2024-05-13 SELL 173 9.550000 1 652.15 XAMS 2024-05-14 BUY 38 9.500000 361.00 XAMS 2024-05-14 SELL 107 9.592991 1 026.45 XAMS 2024-05-15 BUY 127 9.480709 1 204.05 XAMS 2024-05-15 SELL 5 9.550000 47.75 XAMS 2024-05-16 BUY 401 9.478554 3 800.90 XAMS 2024-05-16 SELL 232 9.539655 2 213.20 XAMS 2024-05-17 BUY 23 9.450000 217.35 XAMS 2024-05-17 SELL 45 9.500000 427.50 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

General Shareholders’ Meeting: 23 May 2024

Q2 2024 results: 1 August 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world’s largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

