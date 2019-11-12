Flack Global Metals Announces Plans for New Coil Coating and Metals Processing Facility

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals ("FGM") announced today that it is moving forward with plans to build and operate a state-of-the-art coil coating and downstream processing facility adjacent to Big River Steel's Flex Mill® located in Osceola, Arkansas. FGM, a leading metals service center, has plans to invest approximately $150 million and create more than 150 new jobs with its business expansion plan. This investment, if completed, will add production capability to the Big River Steel campus for pre-painted steel and aluminum coils. Downstream slitting, blanking and embossing are being developed to further add value to painted material and to complement FGM's growing business platform.

Dave Stickler, Big River Steel's chief executive officer, indicated that the Big River Steel team is working closely with the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Economic Development Corporation to attract FGM from a previously identified site in another Midwest state. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with FGM on the development of this advanced facility and are thrilled about the value it could bring to Arkansas," said Mr. Stickler.

"The state-of-the-art facility will not only leverage the latest in coil coating technology but also strategically position us to be a market leader in the production of surface and flatness critical steel and aluminum materials across a wide variety of applications," said FGM Founder and CEO Jeremy Flack.

FGM hopes to begin construction on the facility in the summer of 2020 and to commission the facility in late 2021.

About Flack Global Metals

Flack Global Metals designs and fulfills supply chains for OEMs using flat rolled steel, aluminum and stainless. Flack takes price volatility out of the steel industry and adds agility and real-time responsiveness to processing and supply chain management. When the power of our metals market expertise and global resource networks meets your go-to-market strategies, the result is a renewed ability to focus on your business growth with confidence in price, quality and service. Learn more at www.flackglobalmetals.com.

About Big River Steel

Big River Steel invested $1.3 billion to build and start up the world's first Flex Mill®, a steel mini mill focused on the production of a wide product spectrum, including advanced automotive steels and electrical steels. Since operations began in early 2017, Big River Steel has provided steel products to over 200 customers in the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural industries. At Big River Steel, there's no talk of the status quo. True innovation leads to growth and is rebellious.

