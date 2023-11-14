14.11.2023 12:50:00

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 November 2023 at 1.50 pm EET

Flagging notification: Shareholding of Aliaxis Holdings SA in Uponor has gone below the threshold of 20 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. On 14 November 2023, Uponor Corporation has received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, the shareholding of Aliaxis Holdings SA in Uponor Corporation has gone below the threshold of 20% on 13 November 2023 and is 0 shares representing 0% of the share capital and votes in the company.

The share capital of Uponor Corporation consists of 73,206,944 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation:
  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 0 0 73,206,944
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 20.05 0 20.05  


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code

  		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009002158 0 0 0

  		0
A: SUBTOTAL 0 0%

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor is part of the Georg Fischer group, located in Schaffhausen (Switzerland). www.uponorgroup.com

 


