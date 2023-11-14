Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 November 2023 at 1.30 pm EET

Flagging notification: Shareholding of Oras Invest in Uponor has gone below the threshold of 25 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. Uponor Corporation has on 14 November 2022, received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, holdings of Oras Invest Oy in shares of Uponor Corporation on 13 November 2023, has gone below the threshold of 25% and is 0 shares representing 0% of the share capital and votes in the company.



The share capital of Uponor Corporation consists of 73,206,944 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation: % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 - 0 73,206,944 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 25.03 - 25.03 74,820,444





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002158 0 - 0% - A: SUBTOTAL 0 0%

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

