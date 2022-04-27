27.04.2022 15:46:03

Flagstar Bancorp Q1 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, on Wednesday posted a significant decline in its net earnings for the first quarter, amidst lower interest and non-interest income. Excluding items, the company's earnings missed the Street view.

For the quarter ended in March, the company reported a net income of $53 million or $0.99 per share, compared with $149 million or $2.80 per share, reported for the same period a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $55 million or $1.02 per share, compared with $176 million or $3.31 per share, reported a year ago. Four analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the firm to report earnings per share at $1.39. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The net interest income of the lender also moved down to $165 million from $189 million, whereas noninterest income was reported at $160 million, less than $324 million, reported a year ago.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Flagstar Bancorp Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.