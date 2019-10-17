|
17.10.2019 15:57:00
Flagstar Bank Names Gibson National Mortgage Sales Director
TROY, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank has named John Gibson national sales director for its Third Party Originations Division. In this position, he is responsible for the strategic direction, growth and profitability of Flagstar's broker and correspondent channels. He brings to Flagstar more than 25 years' experience in the mortgage industry, covering both wholesale and retail lending, as well as hiring, training, origination, and servicing.
Prior to joining Flagstar, he was with Caliber Home Loans, Inc., for eight years, most recently as executive vice president of Wholesale Lending Production. He started his career and spent 14 years at Wachovia, a Wells Fargo company, leading mortgage sales and strategy on both the wholesale and retail sides.
"We are so pleased to have someone with John's track record and experience lead our third party originations team," said Kristy Fercho, president of Mortgage for Flagstar. "He knows the business, he's a proven leader, and he has experience operating a wholesale lending channel in a bank environment. He's a great addition to this important business line for Flagstar."
About Flagstar
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is an $20.2 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 78 retail locations in 21 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $203 billion of loans representing 983,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.
For more information contact:
Susan Bergesen
Flagstar Bank
(248) 312-6237
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-bank-names-gibson-national-mortgage-sales-director-300940588.html
SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street startet etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung und Handelskonflikt im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.